GCSO: One person hospitalized after fire at Murrells Inlet condominium complex

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department responded to the Ellington Condominiums in Murrells Inlet around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

According to GCSO, a smoke detector in a lower unit had been activated.

When officials arrived, they smelled smoke and entered the unit to find an unconscious person on the floor.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is currently no word on the condition of the victim.

GCSO reported that a fire in the condo damaged a stove and microwave, and the condo had overall smoke and water damage throughout.

No further details have been released at this time. We will continue following this story.

