GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) will participate in a regional effort to crack down on speeding.

Operation Southern Slowdown will run July 17 through July 23 across five states.

GCSO will be increasing patrols on highways, secondary roads, and back roads to ensure drivers are complying with speed limits.

According to GCSO, speeding accounts for 30% of nationwide highway fatalities each year.

Operation Southern Slowdown is part of the statewide push to reduce traffic fatalities in South Carolina to zero.