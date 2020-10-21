GCSO participating in prescription take back day

Pawleys Island, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take Back Day this Saturday, October 24.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., people can bring unwanted and expired medications to the Georgetown County Sheriff Annex (14363 Ocean Highway) for safe disposal.

Residents can drive up, and officers and volunteers will collect the medications directly from peoples’ cars.

The officers and volunteers will wear masks and gloves to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread.

According to a survey of Georgetown County high school students, 37% found it easy or sort of easy to obtain prescription pain relievers.

The proper disposal of prescription drugs, particularly opioids, is critical to the prevention of substance abuse problems and overdoses.