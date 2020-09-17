GCSO responding to deputy-involved collision

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Wednesday responded to a collision involving a deputy near Pennyroyal Road.

According to GCSO, the deputy’s vehicle “collided with a private passenger vehicle near an intersection.”

The deputy is “being checked out as a precaution.” Only minor injuries have been reported at this time.

We will provide updates as more details become available.

