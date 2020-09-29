GCSO: Search crews recover body of second missing boater, Kinsley Johnson

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County say they have recovered the body of boater who went missing over the weekend.

It comes after two men, Marquis Mickel and Kinsley Johnson, went missing sometime after launching their boat from the Carroll Campbell Marina on Saturday.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol units discovered an area of interest in the search for the two missing boaters with side-scan sonar early Monday, and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources responded with a dive team.

Search crews were able to recover Mickel’s body late that afternoon.

They resumed the search for Johnson early Tuesday morning and by the afternoon announced recovery efforts by the afternoon.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson has requested autopsies at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.