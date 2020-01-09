GCSO searching for man accused restaurant break ins

GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is trying to locate Miles Moran Moses (58) of Murrells Inlet.

Moses is wanted in connection to a series of restaurant break ins in which “large amounts of high value seafood [was] stolen” according to GCSO.

He is being charged with 3 counts of second-degree burglary.

Moses is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’11” tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has tattoos on his right arm and both wrists.

Another Murrells Inlet man, John Robert Lentine (58) has been charged with obstruction of justice in connection to this crime. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Anyone with information on Moses is asked to call Investigator Carrison at (843) 436-6058.