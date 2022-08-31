GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Wednesday is searching for a Waccamaw High School student they say is missing from his home on Hagley Drive.

According to GCSO, Matthew Gauge Ard (14) was reported missing on August 31. Family members said that they are not sure where he went after contacting friends and family, and that his phone is currently off.

Ard is 5’9″ and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

