GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a man last seen Friday.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Pawleys Island resident Gregory Kump was last seen at 5:00 p.m. Friday when he left his home for a local gym.

He was driving a black 2005 Toyota Camry.

Deputies describe Kump as 5’11”, 210lbs, brown hair, blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call 843-546-5102.