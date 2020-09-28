GCSO searching for stolen landscaping equipment

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is working to identify two individuals suspected of stealing landscaping equipment Monday morning.

According to GCSO, around 9:00 a.m., multiple tools were stolen “from a landscaping company trailer while employees were working at a residence on Gillette Place in Murrells Inlet”

The stolen tools include two leaf blowers and a chainsaw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCSO Investigator Tim Wenzel at (843) 435-6083.