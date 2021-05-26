GCSO searching for suspect involved in removing catalytic converter from local store’s truck

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle that is suspected of removing the catalytic converter from a store’s truck.

According to officials, the subject in the vehicle stole the catalytic converter from a box truck at Akers Golf Store in Murrels Inlet. Security video shows an unknown subject climbing under the truck for 7 or 8 minutes and then leaving the parking lot in a pickup truck.

The suspected vehicle appears to be a 2003 to early 2007 Chevy/GMC Silverado/Sierra extended cab truck with a squatted rear with oversized tires, green neon under glow, low profile chrome toolbox, stickers in the lower passenger back window and rear passenger window, extra brake light in the trailer hitch and bright tag lights, said officials. They also believe the color to be silver or gold.

If you have any further information, you are asked to contact officials at 843-546-5102.