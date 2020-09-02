GCSO searching for suspect who abandoned vehicle after pursuit

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for a suspect who abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit.

According to GCSO, the suspect drove into Georgetown County while feeling Horry County Police.

He abandoned his vehicle off of Wesley Road near Murrells Inlet, and ran into thick woods.

Although GCSO says that there is no immediate threat to the surrounding neighborhood, residents are encouraged to “lock doors to their homes and vehicles and turn on exterior lights.” Additionally, “law enforcement will maintain a presence in the area throughout the evening.”

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information and/or anyone who sees a suspicious person in the area should call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.