GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Gorgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching Wednesday evening for three teens who ran away from the American Marine Institute Facility just south of Georgetown.

According to GCSO, the teens ran away shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Residents near Pennyroyal Road and U.S. 17 South are asked to be on the lookout for the teens, described as black males between the ages of 14 and 16 wearing khaki pants, white t-shirts, and black slides.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

