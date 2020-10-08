GCSO searching for two subjects that fled traffic stop

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for two men who fled a traffic stop shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to GCSO, a deputy pulled a driver over for speeding at the intersection of Pennyroyal Road and South Fraser Street.

The driver stopped on the side of the road, and a substance was thrown from the vehicle.

Then, the driver sped away to the nearby Speedway Convenience store, where the two men exited the car and ran into the woods.

GCSO is currently searching for the men and working to identify them.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as details become available.

