GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are seeking information regarding an incident that happened behind a local restaurant.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the men pictured are in an illegal dumping incident at the Litchfield Restaurant in Pawleys Island.

The men were seen in a black Cadillac SUV.

Anyone with information should call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.