LITCHFIELD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is working to get more information on the recent correspondence of a man found dead in the Litchfield area Thursday.

Sean Dennis O’Brien (50) had recently been residing in the Grand Strand, but had a last known address in Cary, N.C., according to GCSO.

GCSO and the O’Brien family are trying to identify any local contacts made by O’Brien.