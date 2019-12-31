GCSO seeking man who failed to failed to appear in court

GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating Rhett Haskell Tison (51).

Tison is described as being 6’5” in height and 210 pounds with hazel eyes, grey hair, and tattoos on his left arm.

He is wanted for “failure to appear at General Sessions Court on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor” according to GCSO.

GCSO says that Tison has family in the Pawley’s Island area and in North Carolina.

If you have any information, please call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.