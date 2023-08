PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking for a person of interest in a case of credit card fraud.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office shared a surveillance image of a man who may be connected to an incident involving credit card fraud at Coastal Nissan in Pawleys Island.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the case, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 843-546-5102 and reference case number 2023027078.