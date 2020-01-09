GCSO seeking man wanted for fraudulent business transactions with a local radio station

GEORGETOWN CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is urging citizens to be on the lookout for Daniel Eugene Snook.

Snook (35) is wanted on charges relating to fraudulent business transactions with a local radio station, according to GCSO.

His formal charge is “obtaining goods under false pretense, value in excess of $10,000.”

Snook is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’7 in height and weighs 118 pounds.

He may also go by the aliases of “Jason Carr”, “Brian Night”, and “Daniel Rizzon”.

If you have information on Snook, please call Investigator Carrison (GCSO) at (843) 436-6058.