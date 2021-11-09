GCSO seeks public help in finding stolen golf cart

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies seek help from the public in locating a golf cart reported stolen on November 4 in the area of Pleasant Hill.

Deputies say that the golf cart is a 2009 Club Cart President model, green in color, and was left in the owner’s yard on Williams Hill Road while the family was away on vacation.

The golf cart is described to have beige seats and the right-front tire leaks air. The cart also has gun racks in the front and back.

Those who know the individual responsible for taking the golf cart should contact GCSO at (843) 546-5102.