GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Devante Dequan Grant after he was reported missing by his family.

Deputies say that Grant lives on Player Street, and was last seen in the West Andrews area by this mother.

He is described to be 5’8″ in height, weighing 128 pounds.

Those with information on Grant’s whereabouts are asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5101.