PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a bullet was reportedly fired into a home that was also set on fire last week.

The home is on Ferguson Drive in the Pawleys Island community.

According to GCSO, the home is also at the center of two arson investigations. GCSO said that surveillance video captured April 15 showed two people pouring gasoline on the deck then setting it on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.