GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday arrested a man for a Wednesday incident in Andrews that left two people injured.

Hunter Nance (28) was taken into custody by GCSO, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Nance was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly shooting one person and pistol whipping another early Wednesday morning.