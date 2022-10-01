GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested after he fled law enforcement on a four-wheeler and hid in a pond Friday in Georgetown County.
According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Charles Zeman (31) was arrested on eight charges on Friday.
GCSO says a deputy spotted Zeman and another man riding a four-wheeler along County Line Road at a high speed carrying newly packaged light fixtures.
Deputies stationed at Andrews Elementary School spotted one of the suspects. A chase led authorities to the old Oneita Plant where the suspects abandoned their vehicle.
GCSO’s K-9 unit located Zeman hiding in a pond near the plant.
He surrendered and was taken to a local hospital for hypothermia treatment.
Zeman was arrested on the following charges:
- Resisting Arres
- Interference with an Official in the Performance of Duty
- Threatening an Official in Performance of Duty
- Giving False Name and Address
- Operating an Uninsured Vehicle
- Driving Under Suspension as an Habitual Offender
- Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Siren
- Driving Under Suspension
Zeman is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.