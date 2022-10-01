GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested after he fled law enforcement on a four-wheeler and hid in a pond Friday in Georgetown County.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Charles Zeman (31) was arrested on eight charges on Friday.

GCSO says a deputy spotted Zeman and another man riding a four-wheeler along County Line Road at a high speed carrying newly packaged light fixtures.

Deputies stationed at Andrews Elementary School spotted one of the suspects. A chase led authorities to the old Oneita Plant where the suspects abandoned their vehicle.

GCSO’s K-9 unit located Zeman hiding in a pond near the plant.

He surrendered and was taken to a local hospital for hypothermia treatment.

Zeman was arrested on the following charges:

  • Resisting Arres
  • Interference with an Official in the Performance of Duty
  • Threatening an Official in Performance of Duty
  • Giving False Name and Address
  • Operating an Uninsured Vehicle
  • Driving Under Suspension as an Habitual Offender
  • Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Siren
  • Driving Under Suspension

Zeman is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.