GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested after he fled law enforcement on a four-wheeler and hid in a pond Friday in Georgetown County.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Derrick Charles Zeman (31) was arrested on eight charges on Friday.

GCSO says a deputy spotted Zeman and another man riding a four-wheeler along County Line Road at a high speed carrying newly packaged light fixtures.

Deputies stationed at Andrews Elementary School spotted one of the suspects. A chase led authorities to the old Oneita Plant where the suspects abandoned their vehicle.

GCSO’s K-9 unit located Zeman hiding in a pond near the plant.

He surrendered and was taken to a local hospital for hypothermia treatment.

Zeman was arrested on the following charges:

Resisting Arres

Interference with an Official in the Performance of Duty

Threatening an Official in Performance of Duty

Giving False Name and Address

Operating an Uninsured Vehicle

Driving Under Suspension as an Habitual Offender

Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Siren

Driving Under Suspension

Zeman is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.