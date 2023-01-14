GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m.

Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m.

The resident fired a handgun striking a 15-year-old boy who lives at the residence in the leg. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Count on 2 for updates.