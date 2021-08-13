GCSO: Three arrested for stealing $15K worth of items from docked boat, possession of meth

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of three men on charges related to grand larceny and narcotics.

Christopher Wayne Allen (24), Timothy Joe Fowler (36), and Nathaniel John Jenkins (34) were arrested after being caught on surveillance video stealing around $15,000 worth of fishing tackle, YETI coolers, and other items from a boat docked at Marlin Quay Marina.

From the video, deputies were able to identify a suspect vessel, which was located at a nearby rental property. When deputies arrived to the property, “two individuals sped off in a large pickup truck, nearly running over a deputy in the process.”

The deputy pursued the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, during which items stolen from the boat were located. Also located in the truck was “a sizeable amount of crystal methamphetamine.” GCSO says that narcotics charges are forthcoming.

Allen and Fowler are being charged with receiving stolen goods. Jenkins, who owned the boat used during the theft, is being charged with grand larceny.