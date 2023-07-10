GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Monday announced the arrest of three men for burglarizing a storage facility.

According to GCSO, the incident took place at Cooper’s Mini Storage on Highmarket Street around midnight on June 8.

Seven units were burglarized.

GCSO arrested Joshua Tilton (33) and Derrick Stone (42) of Williamsburg, as well as Nicky Stone (46) of Andrews.

All three men are facing second-degree burglary charges. They are being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.