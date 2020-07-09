Live Now
GCSO: Three in custody after woman escapes from alleged abductors

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced the arrest of three men in connection to an alleged abduction.

The suspects have been identified as Shakiem White (32), Gerald Lamond Irvin (55), and Todd Kevon Young (51).

According to GCSO, the victim claims that she was able to break free from the men after being abducted from her home on Sollie Circle. She escaped when the men stopped at the Francis Marion Convenience Store on North Fraser Street.

GCSO located two of the men at a nearby Little Caesar’s Pizza, and the third at a residence. The men were taken into custody.

