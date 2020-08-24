GCSO: Suspect apprehended after three injured in shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has apprehended a suspect that fled the scene after shooting three people on Monday afternoon.

According to GCSO, the shooting followed a traffic accident near Highway 521 and Indian Hut Road.

GCSO described the suspect as a “black male in his 20’s with twisted braids wearing a purple shirt and baggy jeans.”

Nearby residents were temporarily advised to remain indoors as authorities combed the area for the suspect.

