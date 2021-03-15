GCSO: Two arrested following pursuit in car stolen from Lexington dealership

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Monday arrested two men following a brief pursuit in a stolen car.

Michael Andrew Gibson (46) of Goose Creek was driving the car, and William Steven Loewen (43) of Walterboro was the passenger.

They were driving a 2018 GMC Denali, which was reported stolen from a dealership in Lexington. GCSO recognized the car thanks to a recently installed video security system.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the car, but Gibson fled. After a brief pursuit, the men were arrested.

Gibson is facing charges of receiving stolen goods, reckless driving, and failure to to stop for blue lights.

Loewen was charged with receiving stolen goods and was served a warrant for check fraud out of Charleston County.