GCSO: Two arrested for robbery, murder of Andrews man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of two men in connection with a February 10 robbery and murder.

On the day of the murder, family members arrived to their home on Gapway Road after church to find the home broken into and the victim, William Butler Jr., “brutally killed.”

GCSO says that in addition to the victim’s car being stolen, “multiple firearms, along with jewelry and other items” were stolen from the house.

Deputies later found the truck abandoned and “burned to the frame.”

Investigators identified Joshua Dylan Leday (24) and Thomas Powers (49) as suspects. Investigators found evidence, including stolen guns and jewelry, in the men’s homes.

Both are being charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, burglary in the first degree, and grand larceny.

GCSO is still investigating and says that more arrests may be forthcoming.