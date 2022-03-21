GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is warning residents of a scam in which callers are impersonating law enforcement officers.

According to GCSO, scammers are calling and texting residents claiming to be law enforcement officers.

The scammers “are asking people to contact the sheriff’s office about an important matter” or pending paperwork, and some are even being asked to go to the sheriff’s office, according to GCSO.

GCSO said that residents should be aware of the scam and be vigilant about not giving out personal information. Anyone with questions should contact GCSO at (843) 546-5102.