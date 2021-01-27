GCSO warns about scam calls claiming to be from the detention center

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are warning residents about a new scam involving calls claiming to be from the detention center.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the scammers will ask for a credit card number to facilitate the release of someone who has been arrested.

They say no representative from the sheriff’s office or detention center will ever call to obtain the release of an inmate by credit card.

“Never offer your credit card numbers or personal information to anyone you don’t personally know and trust,” the department said.

If you receive a call that appears to be a scam, you should report it to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office by calling 843-546-5102.

