GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is warning residents not to fall victim to a scam claiming to raise money for cancer victims.

According to GCSO, members of a local church have received emails that appear to be from the pastor asking for donations.

The emails instruct members to purchase $200 gift cards then send pictures of the cards and serial numbers to the scammers.

GCSO said that gift cards are popular with scammers because “once they have the serial numbers, the buyer cannot recover [the] money.”

Anyone who thinks they may have been targeted should contact GCSO at (843) 546-5102.