GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Fire and EMS Department (GCFE) and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department (GCSO) are searching Tuesday evening for a missing five-year-old child.
According to GCSO, Collins Elizabeth, who goes by “Lenny,” was last seen at 277 Cherokee Drive playing in a backyard sandbox shortly before 7:00 p.m.
She was wearing a dark pink shirt and light pink leggings when she was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.