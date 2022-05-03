GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Fire and EMS Department (GCFE) and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Department (GCSO) are searching Tuesday evening for a missing five-year-old child.

According to GCSO, Collins Elizabeth, who goes by “Lenny,” was last seen at 277 Cherokee Drive playing in a backyard sandbox shortly before 7:00 p.m.

She was wearing a dark pink shirt and light pink leggings when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

