Georgetown animal shelter delivering pet food to those in quarantine

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Saint Francis Animal Center “wants to make sure no family worries about how to feed their beloved pet during this unprecedented crisis.”

As many people are forced to self isolate and many pet stores are forced to temporarily close, the once simple task of getting pet food could become a struggle.

To help overcome the new obstacles, Saint Francis Animal Center is delivering pet food to self-quarantined pet owners in need of assistance in Georgetown County.

The deliveries are made free of charge and come from donations made to the shelter. Executive Director, Niki Dawson, says that donations have dramatically decreased, so they are asking for the community’s support.

The shelter is in desperate need of dog food, cat food, and pocket pet food donations.

Additionally, the shelter needs volunteers to foster animals, as staff has been significantly reduced during the crisis.

For more information, to make a donation, or to foster an animal, click here.