Georgetown announces new police chief

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department has named its new leader.

The department announced Friday interim chief William Pierce will be appointed and sworn in as the Chief of Police during the next Georgetown County Council meeting on January 20th.

“Since becoming the interim chief, Bill Pierce has been doing an excellent job and I can’t think of anyone else more qualified to continue leading the Police Department, engaging the community, and keeping our beloved city safe,” said Mayor Carol Jayroe.

The meeting will take place at the municipal court at 5:30 p.m.