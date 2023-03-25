16 people were arrested in Union County in one day last week.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown bank robbery suspect was arrested Friday in Horry County, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Corey A. Beach, 35, was arrested by the Horry County Police Department on a warrant issued by Georgetown police, according to the department.

Beach allegedly robbed the Anderson Brothers Bank on North Fraser Street on Feb. 10, according to police. He allegedly demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

After his arrest by HCPD, Beach was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center where he remained on a $100,000 bond as of Saturday afternoon, according to online booking records.