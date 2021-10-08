Georgetown Board of Elections: Mayoral candidate does not have valid residency

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Board of Elections on Friday voted 5-4 that a man running for Georgetown City Mayor does not have valid residency to hold that office.

Jason Collins entered the race as an independent, running against incumbent Brendon Barber (D) and Carol Joyce (R).

His residency was challenged by Donald Gilliard, who was at one point running for Georgetown County Council but has since withdrawn.

Although Collins’ residency was deemed invalid, he has not yet been removed from the ballot.

The Georgetown County Elections Manager is seeking counsel from the State Election Commission regarding next steps.