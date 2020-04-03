Georgetown church sings to express gratitude for hospital employees

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up in the parking lot of Georgetown Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon. As employees left the hospital to change shifts, the group sang and cheered as a way to say ‘thank you.’

“We’re gonna be waving for them, we’re gonna be doing signs, we’re gonna be flashing our lights,” says Pastor Dan Hager. “We’re gonna be letting them know that we as a community are here for them, praying for them, and we’re in this together.”





In just 48 hours, Georgetown Church of Christ planned the gathering. While continuing to practice social distancing, they expressed their gratitude towards the hospital employees and prayed for the patients they care for.

“We here in Georgetown have been eager find a way to respect the restrictions that we’re under, but recognize that we’re not restricted from doing good,” says Hager.

Many of the church members came with encouraging posters; some with bible verses or a simple “thank you.” Some even decorated their cars and brought balloons.

The group alternated between singing popular songs such as ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘Jesus Loves Me,’ and listening to Pastor Hager pray over the crowd.

Just a small gesture of kindness was able to bring the community together in a time of isolation. Moving forward, they hope to continue the prayers and encouragement as a united front.