GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown City Council is considering new restrictions on short-term rentals.

Council will meet Thursday to discuss the possible regulations and how they might impact residents and visitors.

Georgetown business owners, like Patricia Devine-Harms, have seen firsthand the increase in tourism their city is experiencing.

“We’ve had 20,000 visitors since 2019,” Devine-Harms said.

So much so, that Devine-Harms turned the upstairs of her downtown cat cafe into short-term rental space.

Devine-Harms said, “The way we’re able to help them out and increase our mission to save animals is we have 2 Airbnb’s on top of the cat café.”

As short-term rentals are becoming more of a necessity in the area, city council is exploring ways to accommodate the growing number of visitors without disrupting the quality of life for residents.

One option is limiting where short-term rentals are allowed.

“I think it’s important to have some short-term housing because it’s an opportunity, when the hotels are full, and there’s only one hotel in town before a new one opens, to have places for the guests to stay,” Devine-Harms said.

Protection ordinances prohibit commercial business in residential neighborhoods, and council is now weighing whether short-term rental properties qualify as commercial businesses.

However, some residents say council should prioritize housing locals before they worry about housing visitors.

“We focus more on the people that are coming to Georgetown more than the people that live in Georgetown that need housing and have housing issues.” Georgetown Co. NAACP President, Marvin Neal said. “That’s one of the biggest challenges: how do we get affordable housing for the people that need it, the underserved communities?”

The city sent News 2 a statement saying, “Our city council understands there is a need for affordable housing in our community and is working to help find solutions. Recently, they attended the meeting with the housing authority to discuss opportunities to increase availability in the city.”