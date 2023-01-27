GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after shots were fired at multiple houses Thursday evening.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies around 8 p.m. Thursday responded to the area of Meadow Street, near Highmarket, following “dozens” of shots fired at houses along the 100 block.

Three of the homes were occupied and one was unoccupied.

A dark-colored four-door sedan suspected to be a Toyota Corolla with a rear spoiler was seen fleeing away from the location, headed toward Mercer Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, deputies say.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.