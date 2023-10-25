GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Emergency Management is working to ensure the county is prepared for a large-scale emergency response.

Emergency management leaders held a tabletop exercise with Georgetown County Fire & EMS and 3V Sigma this week with a focus on response coordination and post-incident recovery for an industrial fire scenario.

“This exercise allowed participants to assess and improve their emergency response strategies and coordination capabilities, while also exploring post-incident considerations,” said Georgetown County Emergency Management officials.

The department said public-private partnerships are crucial in ensuring a coordinated and effective response to emergencies and disasters in the community.