Georgetown Co. School District cancels meal distribution due to severe weather

Georgetown County News
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County School District has canceled its coronavirus closure meal distribution due to severe weather.

“Due to severe weather, there will be no meal distribution from Georgetown County School District on Monday, April 13, 2020,” the district says. “Meal distribution will return to a regular schedule on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES