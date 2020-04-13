Georgetown Co. School District cancels meal distribution due to severe weather

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County School District has canceled its coronavirus closure meal distribution due to severe weather.
“Due to severe weather, there will be no meal distribution from Georgetown County School District on Monday, April 13, 2020,” the district says. “Meal distribution will return to a regular schedule on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”
