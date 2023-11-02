GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Carter Weaver announced that the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is going through the process of obtaining international accreditation.

The office must obtain accreditation through The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

CALEA focuses on teaching best practices related to life, health, and safety procedures.

The program also provides the framework for addressing high-risk issues within a modern environment and prepares officers to meet community service expectations and manage critical events.

As part of the accreditation process, the GCSO website has a public comment portal. The portal is to give the community an outlet to voice their opinions of how GCSO handles topics such as public safety services, overall candidacy for accredited status, and compliance with CALEA standards.

If awarded, GCSO will be one of the few office’s in South Carolina to be awarded both South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation and CALEA accreditation.