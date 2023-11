GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a sex offender in the Georgetown area Monday afternoon.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the sex offender removed his ankle monitor and fled into the woods.

The offender is described as a male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 162 pounds, with facial hair.

The GCSO is setting up a perimeter search in the area of Choppee Road and Rocky Point Drive using the assistance of bloodhounds.