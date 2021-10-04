Georgetown County Airport’s primary runway to temporarily close for resurfacing project

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The primary runway at Georgetown County Airport will be temporarily closed for about two months for a resurfacing project.

County leaders say “Runway 5/23” will be closed approximately 40 days beginning October 11th while it undergoes resurfacing. The airport’s secondary runway, “Runway 11/29,” will stay open; however, it cannot accommodate aircraft over 20,000 pounds, and some air traffic may be diverted to neighboring counties during October and November.

“We get quite a few of those,” said Jim Taylor, Georgetown County Airport Manager. “They’ll have to divert to Charleston or Myrtle Beach during the resurfacing, but we’re hoping we can finish up phase one of the project in less than 40 days. It’s short-term pain for long-term safety gain.”

According to Georgetown County, the resurfacing is merited by the condition of the asphalt, but once complete it will also allow the airport to accommodate heavier aircraft.

The main runway currently has a weight cap of 60,000 pounds. But Taylor hopes it will be able to accommodate anywhere from 85,000 to 100,000 pounds after the resurfacing project.

The airport’s secondary runway is currently being repaired; that work will be completed before the primary runway closes on October 11th.

County leaders say they wanted to make sure the secondary was able to accommodate the increased traffic due to the upcoming closure.