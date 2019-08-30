Georgetown County announces new emergency manager

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Georgetown County on Thursday announced a new emergency manager.

Brandon Ellis, who is from Pawleys Island, will take over for the county’s longtime direct, Sam Hodge when he retires at the end of this month.

Ellis is a seasoned emergency management professional with more than 10 years of experience at both the county and state levels.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Francis Marion University while serving as a part-time and volunteer firefighter in Mullins. He continued to serve in the fire service in Marion after graduation, where he became the Marion County Director of Emergency Management.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Brandon’s extensive background in Emergency Management taking the helm in this area, as we all know how critical this position is,” said County Administrator Sel Hemingway.

In addition to his experience, Ellis has extensive training in Emergency Management at the federal, state and local level. He was recognized as the S.C. Emergency Management Division’s Employee of the Quarter in April of 2018, and most recently as the Employee of the Year in January of 2019.

Ellis’ first day on the job will be September 16th.

In the period between Hodge’s departure and Ellis’ start date, Cindy Grace, the county’s emergency management coordinator, will lead the department.