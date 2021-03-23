Georgetown County approves purchase of nine new Sheriff’s Office vehicles

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of nine new Chevy Tahoe’s for use by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The $317,079 purchase is part of the Capital Equipment Replacement Plan (CERP).

The nine vehicles being replaced will either be sold or be assigned to other departments.

Love Chevrolet Company is the vendor, which the county has worked with before.

Sheriff Carter Weaver recommended the purchase, which includes hardware and mounting equipment as well as a $500 infrastructure maintenance fee per vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Dallas Cowboys

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES