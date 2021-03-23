Georgetown County approves purchase of nine new Sheriff’s Office vehicles

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of nine new Chevy Tahoe’s for use by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The $317,079 purchase is part of the Capital Equipment Replacement Plan (CERP).

The nine vehicles being replaced will either be sold or be assigned to other departments.

Love Chevrolet Company is the vendor, which the county has worked with before.

Sheriff Carter Weaver recommended the purchase, which includes hardware and mounting equipment as well as a $500 infrastructure maintenance fee per vehicle.