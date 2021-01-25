Georgetown County’s computer network impacted by “infrastructure breach”

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County’s computer network suffered what they are calling a “major infrastructure breach” over the weekend.

According to county leaders, the breach impacts most of the county’s electronic systems, including county emails.

They say the 911 system and operations at the Georgetown County Detention Center have not been affected.

“At this time, it is uncertain when systems may be up again. Anyone trying to reach a county office should do so via phone. County phone lines are still operational, and staff members continue to work normal hours,” officials said in an announcement on Monday.

The county does have insurance against cyber-attacks and is working with cybersecurity experts to navigate this issue and determine exactly what information may have been compromised in the attack.