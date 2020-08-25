Georgetown County coroner identifies victims in fatal shooting following car crash

Georgetown County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims killed during a shooting Monday afternoon.

Deputies arrested a Moncks Corner man, 23-year-old Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III for two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder following a traffic accident that happened near Highway 521 and Indian Hut Road.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson released the name of the victims on Tuesday morning.

He said Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, of Andrews died at Georgetown Hospital while is stepdaughter, Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, of Georgetown died at the Medical University of South Carolina, both of gunshot wounds.

We’re told a bystander was attempting to render aid to the victims when they were also injured.

An investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES