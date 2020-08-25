Georgetown County coroner identifies victims in fatal shooting following car crash

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified two victims killed during a shooting Monday afternoon.

Deputies arrested a Moncks Corner man, 23-year-old Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III for two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder following a traffic accident that happened near Highway 521 and Indian Hut Road.

Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson released the name of the victims on Tuesday morning.

He said Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, of Andrews died at Georgetown Hospital while is stepdaughter, Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, of Georgetown died at the Medical University of South Carolina, both of gunshot wounds.

We’re told a bystander was attempting to render aid to the victims when they were also injured.

An investigation is on-going.